And so, to spring and the emergence of all things bright and beautiful – including some of our biggest black beetles here in the south west: oil beetles. And among the largest of these is one of our most common, the black oil beetle which grows up to a whopping 30mm long! If you have never seen one, I suggest you head out into the countryside on a sunny morning in March or April and look for a grassy bank or verge where lesser celandines are abundant: a buttercup family member with glossy, yellow petals and round, succulent leaves; then, stand still, watch and listen. After a while, you may hear a rustling. Trace the sound to its source and you could be rewarded with the sight of some blue-black antennae and legs waving as a huge black beetle pushes its way through leaf litter to find this favourite foodplant. Or, as I did yesterday, see two of these beetles, conjoined; the larger female dragging her smaller mate along backwards, presumably her desire to feed outweighing her interest in copulation.