High quality public transport supports communities and boosts local economies. In rural areas especially, local bus services provide vital connectivity and affordable transport.
The Southwest is gaining 352 new zero-emission buses through government funding for electric buses in rural areas under the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme.
Stagecoach is introducing 41 new electric buses in Exeter and North Devon. Torbay is modernising its fleet with 49 new electric buses, including routes to Totnes and Newton Abbot. Plymouth is replacing half its fleet with 50 electric double-decker buses to be operated by Plymouth Citybus.
Just a few years ago, it was technically challenging to make large vehicles like buses zero emission. Now over half of new buses coming into service are electric, and not just in cities, Scotland has more electric buses than London! More than 3,000 fully electric buses are on the road in the UK, compared to just 131 hydrogen buses that have high fuel costs.
Wrightbus in Northern Ireland is the UK’s largest electric bus manufacturer. Its electric double-decker bus has a range of up to 200 miles and a charge time of 2.5 hours that can be scheduled during driver breaks.
The price tag for an electric double-decker bus is around £500,000 but the main challenge to bus electrification is not the price of electric vehicles. Electric buses have lower lifetime running costs than diesel buses and so represent good value for bus operators. The greater challenge is declining passenger numbers, so it is hoped that more modern electric buses will attract new passengers.
Electric buses have better reliability and are quieter and smoother than diesel buses. On-board digital displays give passengers information on the next stop, and WiFi and USB charging sockets are standard. Mobile apps allow you to buy an e-ticket or pass before you board the bus and give live tracking information, so when you are waiting at the stop you can have confidence that your bus is on its way.
An electric bus saves around 75 tonnes of CO2 per year compared to a diesel bus. It avoids tailpipe pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen oxides (NOx) that are harmful to human health causing respiratory diseases and cardiovascular problems.
And just replacing a few car journeys by bus travel greatly reduces traffic at peak times and eases congestion – one double decker bus can take 75 cars off the road!
The government is also bringing in a new Buses Bill to overturn the Transport Act 1985 which deregulated and privatised bus services, and prohibited English councils from operating publicly owned bus companies. Now, all local transport authorities across England will be able to run their own bus services and they will regain control over routes, timetables, connections and fares, including over privately run services.
With fares still capped at £3, buses represent incredibly good value. And travelling on electric buses and experiencing the benefits of quiet, clean buses on our streets will surely boost the uptake of other electric vehicles.