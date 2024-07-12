Such complex relationships are shown by the goshawk, a bird of prey that almost went extinct at the end of the 19th century. Goshawks hunt other birds at high speed, weaving in and out of trees, so it is surprising that their reintroduction has boosted populations of songbirds. The goshawks themselves do not bother hunting small birds but they hunt their predators, the crows and magpies who eat the eggs and chicks of many smaller birds.