Westminster’s Local Government ‘Expert’ has concluded the financial predicament faced by councils is due to their mismanagement. How very convenient! To be fair, there are obvious examples of incompetence and lack of due diligence. Some councils set up arms-length, usually housing, companies which collapsed in debt. Others took the ostrich approach (similar to Devon County Council) and just hoped it would all go away. Birmingham’s failure to address the equal pay settlement is probably the best example. Perhaps the most jaw dropping is how councils were allowed to speculate with £100’s millions of taxpayers money on property. What on earth were the auditors doing at these councils? Asleep at the wheel or what?