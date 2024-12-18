Help! We’re under attack. Funding slashed, impossible and destructive housing numbers, the threat of abolition. So much for the season of goodwill. The last government may have been corrupt, inept and morally bankrupt, but this lot is taking ‘macho’ politics to a different level. They keep going on about their political mandate, but with barely a third of the vote, our local mandate is considerably stronger.
NPPF Consultation – a joke
The new National Planning Policy Framework document (NPPF) has been released. This spells out the overarching rules that all planning applications are judged. It also dictates where no permissions are required through permitted development rights. Like the previous iterations it would appear to be a developers’ charter. No surprise house builders are so delighted and share prices are increasing. Wonder if their financial support has changed allegiance's?
We were asked for our thoughts. It’s turned out to be another in the long line of totally meaningless consultations. Nothing new there I suppose. Almost without exception, the message was this top-down target approach won’t work. The only supporters were those with vested interests in house building (for profit) or those naïve enough to actually believe that developers building more houses (for profit) will reduce the prices.
Planning isn’t the problem
In the South Hams we have given permission for 1000’s of houses to be built. The problem is developers are not building them. It’s not the planning system that’s the issue, it’s the delivery of the houses. Everyone who’s involved in the process knows this, apart from the government it would appear. No developer is going build more so that prices come down. As soon as there’s any sign of a weakening market, they just stop building.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again if you want to solve the housing crisis don’t expect the market (driven by profit) to be the solution. Hasn’t worked for the last 50 years and it’s not going to work now. All this talk about ‘builders’ and ‘blockers’ is just complete tosh. Of course, there are those who don’t think there should be any new building, but the vast majority know we need more houses. It’s just the right houses for the right people at the right price we want.
My view is we should nationalise volume house building and give the £millions of taxpayers’ subsidy to local authorities not developers. In the meantime, we could start charging council tax on permissions granted rather than houses built. That would concentrate the mind. If government genuinely thinks we’re going to support them in this utter folly, then they need to think again.
Water Summit
I attended the water summit in Exeter. All the Devon councils attended. A few minions from South West Water (SWW) were on show. Mainly ‘Public Relations’ types and of course the chief executive was a no show. Too busy shmoozing potential investors rather than facing the public.
Except for councillors and a few local community groups, it struck me how close the various bodies were. Researchers sponsored by water companies, the revolving door between the Environment Agency and SWW employees. It was all far too cosy for my liking.
The last presentation was how we should all work together and move on. I know it’s the season of goodwill, but turning the other cheek to an industry that has fleeced the public is going a bit far. We’ve been paying water rates on the assumption our money was being spent wisely. We now all know it was spent on dividends and inflated executive pay. Increasing bills to pay for the avarice of others just isn’t acceptable.