I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again if you want to solve the housing crisis don’t expect the market (driven by profit) to be the solution. Hasn’t worked for the last 50 years and it’s not going to work now. All this talk about ‘builders’ and ‘blockers’ is just complete tosh. Of course, there are those who don’t think there should be any new building, but the vast majority know we need more houses. It’s just the right houses for the right people at the right price we want.