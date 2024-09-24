Each year, Brixham Town Council seeks to recognise individuals, community groups, or teams who have, through their activities, furthered the welfare or improved the quality of life for Brixham residents. The awards also celebrate those who have excelled in sports, arts, culture, or entertainment, bringing credit to themselves and Brixham.
At a recent Full Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Cllr Paul Addison presented the Young Citizen Award to Thomas and the Lifetime Achievement Award to John.
Thomas, who began competitive sailing just four years ago, has already achieved remarkable success. He became the UK National Champion in the Topper 4.2 class in 2022, placed fourth in the World Championships, and competed in the Endeavour Trophy in both 2022 and 2023. He also won the Topper 5.3 National Series, finishing the 2024 season as the UK's number one ranked sailor.
Thomas is an inspiration to young sailors, a credit to Brixham, and a deserving winner of the Young Citizen Award.
John has been coaching youth football in Brixham since the 1950s and remains involved to this day. Generations of young people have benefited from his dedication, with some even going on to forge careers in football. In recognition of his lasting impact, Brixham Town Football Club has named their ground "John Charles Park."
John is a truly worthy recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Cllr Addison said, “It was a great pleasure to present these civic awards to John and Thomas, who truly embody the qualities of the Civic Award. Their hard work and dedication are an inspiration to our community.”