The Dartmouth Youth Group had a surprise visitor on Tuesday, February 18, when Commodore Jake Moores OBE DL Royal Navy, the High Sheriff of Devon, visited to present Liz Moseley with the High Sheriff Award for her 'unwavering commitment' to the Youth Club and her work in the community.
Back in 2022, Liz decided to form the Youth Group after the pandemic, as the Stoke Fleming Youth Club had closed down, and she felt there was a real need for youngsters to have somewhere to gather.
The club now has 40 youngsters who come along weekly and take part in several activities, including time on the river in the summer months with their friends, helping to improve their confidence, social skills, and overall enjoyment.
Liz was also the instigator of the Dartmouth Dawdle, a weekly community initiative encouraging people to be more active.
Alongside Dartmouth Caring, she organises a half-hour leisurely stroll from the embankment to the Floating Bridge, providing an opportunity for people to meet, form friendships, and get out and about within Dartmouth.
A year ago, Liz put herself forward as a local town councillor so she could represent the community and be involved in decision-making on projects for the good of the town.
In addition to all this, Liz is an active member of the Gig Rowing Club.
Commodore Moores said: “The awards are given to people in recognition of their significant contributions to community life, who have done exceptional work in helping bring people together, and there can be few more deserving cases in Dartmouth than Liz. The work she does to provide activities and support to the youth of Dartmouth is hugely important in the social cohesion of the town.”
MP Caroline Voaden, was also present when Liz received her award, as she had come along to visit the Youth Group to understand their work and their aims for the youngsters moving forward.