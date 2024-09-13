Dave Roberts and Karen Hall said: "We met Suggs from Madness at a 1940s event in Bridlington. He was dressed in 1940s battle dress, just like everyone else, and as we were walking around, he tapped me on the shoulder and said, 'Oh, you look nice.' At first, I had no idea who he was, and I turned my back on him! It wasn’t until a couple of minutes later that I realized it was Suggs. I was too embarrassed to turn back and apologize or ask for a photo, so I just stood there frozen."