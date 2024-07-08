Carly Blank from Kingsbridge said: "Goodness me! To be honest, at one point, I wanted to be a vet and then a teacher, but I actually now work in hospitality at the Creeks End here in Kingsbridge in front of house and the kitchen. I enjoy it. I like working in hospitality and being with customers. I've had quite a few jobs over the years. I've worked at the Gazette before. I was in the advertising department about twelve years ago with Jane Devonshire and Sam Jackson. I started off working with Sam as an advertising representative and moved on from there."