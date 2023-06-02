For Solar Installations in the South West,
look no further than Simply Solar
We provide Solar panels, Batteries, Inverters and EV Charging Points. We are passionate about helping our customers realise the benefits of Solar Energy. Solar is a low-cost solution to contribute or provide all the energy you need while reducing your reliance on fossil fuels and creating you saving monies for many years to come.
Why Choose Solar Energy For Your Property?
With Solar Energy being more affordable than ever, now is the perfect time to consider greener alternatives for your property.
There are a number of benefits to enjoy, including:
You can save money on your energy bills
Reduce your carbon footprint
Stop relying on the national grid
Future proof your home from rising energy costs
Very low maintenance
The time for exploring Solar Energy couldn’t be better. We all need to reduce our carbon footprint and with the on-going global price increases, now is the time to start your Solar Energy and enjoy all of its benefits.
With years of experience in the industry, you can rely on us for expert advice and a completely bespoke approach.
Contact us for a no obligation quote and design.
Naturesave, the sustainable insurance experts
Insurance tends not to be the first thing you think about when discussing the climate crisis. However, no other industry has such a unique relationship with a warming climate, as insurance.
Today, the UK’s insurance industry finds itself in the position of a global leader in providing the underwriting services that enable the extraction of fossil fuels. It’s a simple transaction, any new oil well or gas field, needs insurance before it can seek the necessary finance to go ahead. When you combine this with the fact that the insurance industry is one of the world’s biggest investors in fossil fuels, then its clear that we won’t solve the climate crisis without changing insurance!
Here at Naturesave, we work hard to help create a more sustainable insurance industry. Working as a broker from our base in Totnes, we offer insurance services for homes, businesses, and charities, offering the most ethical insurers we can find and lobbying the industry for change. Established for over 30 years, we are top rated by Ethical Consumer magazine and have donated over £1 million to our charity, the Naturesave Trust.
Buy One Get One Tree – if you do take out insurance with us, we will plant you a tree!
Solar Boom Inspires Company to Bloom
Local renewable energy company, Bloom Renewables, open their new office in Dartington, creating 7 new local jobs in just 6 months.
Owner, Mark Bloomfield, remarked, ‘I’ve worked in the renewables industry for over 20 years and observed solar PV technology becoming more and more efficient. With spiralling energy costs and more awareness of the urgent need for carbon reduction and resilient energy supplies, demand for our services is higher than ever. It’s fantastic to be in a position to employ local people who really care about the clean energy revolution’.
Mark and colleague Dan Bayley were part of the winning team who scooped the prestigious Ashden Award for their work on the Totnes Transitions Street project, which aimed to provide local households with equitable and affordable clean energy. The success of the project inspired Mark to set up Bloom Renewables, ‘I realised there’s no time to waste – every solar PV system is one step further to decarbonising our economy.’
Solar energy and battery storage isn’t without its critics – production is a carbon and resource-heavy process. However, as Mark explains, ‘On average, the energy used to produce panels is reclaimed in just 3 years and with the average solar panel life span being 25-30 years, solar PV is still one of the best ways in which people can help reduce their carbon emissions.’ As well as reducing carbon, the Energy Saving Trust estimates that a typical household can save between £195 and £480 per year, based on the current Energy Price Guarantee.
A family run business, Mark’s wife Kat heads up marketing and his two daughters, Cedar and Boann often pop to the office. Kat remarks, ‘We often joke that Cedar, who’s just 17 months old, is the CEO of our company, but it has a serious side too – we want to remember that it’s the next generations that have to tackle the mess we’ve created since the industrial revolution. Our girls constantly remind us of this responsibility.’
With the renewable energy industry growing apace, there are more opportunities than ever for people to secure well paid and meaningful roles in the transition to clean energy. Mark comments, ‘We’re always interested to hear from electricians, project managers and sales people who share our values and want to be part of a professional and friendly team’.
Photo: Team Bloom, from Bloom Renewables outside of their new office in Dartington. Photo credit: Rebecca Scarrott
Bloom Renewables is a solar PV and battery storage installation company, based in Dartington, South Devon, employing 15 people in the local area. Their mission is to empower people in the local community to be a part of the clean energy revolution.