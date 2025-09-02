A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued from midnight until 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday 3 September), with the Met Office warning of potential disruption across parts of the UK.
Forecasters say heavy downpours may lead to travel disruption, localised flooding, and possible interruptions to power supplies and other services. The unsettled conditions will see bands of heavy rain and strong winds moving northeast during the first part of Wednesday, followed later by heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. Wind gusts of up to 46mph are expected, with coastal gales likely.
The Met Office has urged people to plan ahead and take precautions. Drivers are advised to check road conditions before setting off, and anyone using public transport should review bus and train timetables in case of disruption. Those living in flood-prone areas are encouraged to check whether their property is at risk and, if necessary, prepare a flood plan and emergency flood kit.
Weather warnings can change quickly, so residents are reminded to stay up to date with the latest forecast for their area.
