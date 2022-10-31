Yellow Warning of heavy rain overnight
The area covered by tionight's Yellow Warning of heavy rain form the Met Office. Picture: Met Office ( (Met Office )
A YELLOW Warning of heavy rain overnight, likely to cause disruption on the roads, has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning covers all of Devon from 8pm tonight, Monday, until 8am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘An area of rain will move northwards overnight, turning heavy for a time before clearing away northeast on Tuesday morning.
‘While many places are unlikely to see impacts, it is possible that the rain band could become slow moving for a time giving localised accumulations of 20 to 30 mm in two to three hours and perhaps 40 to 50 mm in three to four hours which could lead to some surface water impacts and delays to transport.
