The area covered by the Yellow Warning issued today, Monday, by the Met Office.
A YELLOW Warning of heavy rain and flooding overnight has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning covers all of Devon from Midnight tonight until 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesperson says: ‘A band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning.

‘Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England.’

