Year 9 students at Ivybridge Community College had a glimpse at their possible futures at the Launchpad Live Careers Fair.
40 had the chance to dive into an exciting world of career possibilities, from construction and childcare to sports, music, and more.
They got hands-on with practical activities and came away inspired by the wide range of pathways available for their futures.
A spokesperson said: “A huge shout-out to one of our students who wowed the crowd with an amazing 202 keepie-uppies, what a star!
“So proud of how our students represented the school curious, engaged, and full of aspirations.”
Careers in the armed forces were to the fore given their strong links to the area.
