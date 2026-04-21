A very rare fire tipped sea slug (Hermaea variopicta) has been spotted in Wembury.
It is only the seventh sighting on record for the UK coast.
It was spotted by a member of the public who attended one of the Devon Wildlife Trust’s Citizen Science Shoresearch events in late March at Wembury Marine Centre.
It is primarily a Mediterranean species that prefers warmer waters and is therefore an indicator of climate change.
The data and records collected at Shoresearch events help experts monitor our fragile sea life and better understand the effects of pollution, climate change and invasive alien species.
A spokesperson for the Devon Wildlife Trust said: "The fire tipped sea slug is incredibly beautiful and a rare find by a member of the public at our Citizen Science Shoresearch event. “It's amazing to see one of these creatures at Wembury Beach, they usually prefer warmer Mediterranean waters. Records like these are vital in helping us understand our fragile marine environment and the effects that pollution and warming oceans are having on our wildlife."
After last month’s find, thee three different species have all been found on the Extreme Rockpool Safari held at Wembury beach.
Coming up is the Shoresearch Survey at Wembury beach on Friday, May 1 between 11.30am and 1,30pm.
Shoresearch is The Wildlife Trusts' national citizen science survey of the intertidal shore, the exciting world of extremes where the sea meets the land.
It's a great way to explore your local coast, learn more about the wildlife found there and add to our understanding of this important habitat.
You will be trained to identify and record the marine life found on our local shores.
The data collected by this project helps The Wildlife Trusts to monitor our fragile sea life.
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