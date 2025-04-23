Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, has held a Year 5 activity day with 76 pupils from Stoke Fleming Primary School, Blackawton Primary School, and the primary element of the all-through school coming together for a day full of hands-on fun and learning.
The event was designed to give Year 5 students a preview of what to expect when they transition into Year 7 at Dartmouth Academy, offering them the opportunity to explore the school’s vibrant learning environment and its range of exciting academic and physical activities.
Throughout the day, the pupils took part in a series of engaging activities, including mind bending maths challenges, amazing art exploration, super science experiments, and fun physical challenges.
These interactive sessions gave pupils a taste of the diverse learning experiences Dartmouth Academy has to offer while encouraging teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“We were thrilled to welcome local Year 5 students to Dartmouth Academy for an exciting and enriching day.
“This event is a wonderful opportunity for pupils to explore the subjects and activities that await them in Year 7, and we hope it sparks their enthusiasm for learning and joining our school community.
“We look forward to showing them all that Dartmouth Academy has to offer and how we can support their growth and development as they transition into secondary education.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said:
“The Year 5 activity day is a fantastic initiative that allows children to experience a taste of the hands-on, engaging learning environment at Dartmouth Academy.
‘It’s a great opportunity to prepare young people for success in Year 7 and beyond, ensuring they feel supported and excited as they take the next step in their educational journey.”
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.