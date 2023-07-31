Yealmpton Show, held on Wednesday July 26, was billed as ‘an educational insight into farming and rural life past and present.’
Held at the Kitley Lawns the main ring featured ridden horse classes and a Land Rover display in the morning.
Chairman Matt Daniels said: “This year as well as all of our regular horse, sheep, cattle, goats, pets, dogs, homecraft, horticulture, countryside marquee and arena, history tent, and trade stand sections, we added some new features.
“In our vintage line up, as well as the tractors, machinery and cars, we were pleased to have motorcycles.
“As well as judging the ever popular ‘Land Rover line-up’, our host Spike also judged the motorbike class.
“This year we added to the railway field, now home to the dog show - which proved so popular last year that we had to increase the size of the judging ring - we also had the rural skills marquee, Punch and Judy, the magician, vintage machinery, farm and country trailer plus chainsaw carving. We think we provided something for all ages to enjoy the fun packed day.”
The packed afternoon comprised a Devon gundog display, a Squibb Motorcycle and vintage tractor display, a parade of hounds, terrier racing, a livestock parade, a second demonstration by the Squibb Motorcycle Display, the horse supreme judging and parade of horses and the Pony Club mounted games.
In the Countryside Arena there were falconry displays from Westcountry Falconry accompanied by an entertaining commentary from David Buncle, gun dogs demonstrating their skills, Dartmoor Horse Loggers and the heats for the terrier racing.
Other attractions included the Yealmpton History Tent, butterflies, the Shaldon Zoo Wildlife Trust, the British Waterfowl Association, the Devon Beekeepers Association, the Barn Owl Trust, Proickles in a Pickle (hedgehogs), Woodside Animal Welfate and Fresh Start for Hens.