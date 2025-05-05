Rowcroft Hospice is thrilled to announce that Tracey Kennedy, Deputy Manager at Rowcroft’s Totnes charity shop, will be swapping retail for rhythm as she takes to the stage in this year’s Strictly Rowcroft event at The Princess Theatre, Torquay, on Saturday, May 17.
Tracey is one of 12 local contestants combining a love of dance with support for the hospice in this dazzling charity challenge. The group is learning two show-stopping routines – a fiery Latin number and an elegant ballroom dance – guided by experienced partners and the expert team at DanceWorks Devon.
As Tracey prepares for the big night, she’s looking forward to inspiring others to follow their dreams.
“I did lots of dancing as a child and always dreamed of becoming a dancer,” said Tracey. “That’s one of the reasons I was so excited to take part in Strictly Rowcroft – it felt like a chance to tick that box. I’m also really proud to be raising money for Rowcroft, and I hope to shine a light on the amazing work of our retail team too.”
Tracey knows the performance will be a challenge.
“I’m trying not to overthink it and instead just focus on learning the routine and practising my steps,” she said. “I’ve got the basics down, and I’m lucky to be partnered with Simon Gilboy, who’s been so lovely – full of support, patience, and commitment. It’s fabulous to dust off my dancing shoes and get back into it. I’m having a lot of fun so far!”
Tracey plays a key role in Rowcroft’s Totnes shop, helping to manage donations, price items and serve customers.
“No two days are the same,” she explained. “I’m passionate about making sure the shop always looks its best. One of the things I love most is chatting with our customers. Often, when people bring in donations, they share their stories and connection to Rowcroft. It’s heartwarming to hear how the hospice has helped so many.”
As part of her Strictly Rowcroft journey, Tracey is keen to shine a spotlight on Rowcroft’s shops across South Devon.
“Each Rowcroft shop has a distinct character, tailored to its community,” she said. “We handpick and sort stock so that every shop feels special – our Totnes shop is fun and a little bit quirky. Across our shops – and through our digital marketplace, Ella’s Vintage – you’ll find a wide range of beautiful clothing and household items.”
“I’m really passionate about raising as much as I can through my fundraising. In my experience, the hospice staff and volunteers are incredibly kind and caring – there’s such a strong sense of compassion. It’s genuinely rewarding to be part of something so meaningful.
“I want to show my kids that it’s important to follow your dreams – whatever they may be – and that with heart and determination, you can achieve big things. I’m so grateful for any support people can give. Please do pop into the Rowcroft shop to say hello – the team and I love seeing a friendly face!”
Strictly Rowcroft promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Every donation helps Rowcroft provide vital care to patients living with life-limiting illnesses. Tickets are available at rowcrofthospice.org.uk/strictly