Prepare for a night of passion, palmas altas and pulsating rhythms as acclaimed international flamenco sensation Nadia Marquez Mora performs her only UK date this year at Dartington’s Great Hall on Friday, 25 July 2025.
Born in Murcia and based in Alicante, she has performed with the famous dance companies of Cristóbal Reyes and Joaquín Cortés. Her exciting style is heavily influenced by classical dance and has been met with great acclaim in New York, Mexico and Ireland, as well as winning her an award at the prestigious International Festival of Cante de la Minas.
Flamenco is a vibrant Spanish art form encompassing song (cante), dance (baile), and guitar playing (toque). It’s based on various folkloric music traditions from southern Spain, developed in the gitano (gypsy) subculture of the region of Andalusia, with a historical presence in Extremadura and Murcia. Its expressive style often reflects themes of love, struggle.
The global flamenco scene is ablaze in 2025, redefining tradition with innovative twists and adding new international flavours. Flamenco Festival London marks its 20th anniversary this summer, showcasing flamenco icons such as Farruquito, Manuel Liñán, and Mercedes Ruiz, alongside boundary-pushing new voices.
Across continental Europe, flamenco festivals from Oslo to Milan are merging tradition with fresh expression. Hybrid forms, including those performed by ‘New Flamenco’ artists Rosalía, Dellafuente, El Niño de Elche, and Silvia Pérez Cruz, are expanding flamenco’s sonic spectrum, fusing rap, jazz, electronic, and classical elements.
Dartington’s show emerges at the heart of this renaissance, marrying centuries-old authenticity with contemporary flair.
Nadia Marquez Mora said: “I can’t wait to visit Dartington’s beautiful and historical estate, which has a tradition of presenting many very different art forms. I am proud to bring with me one of the most important and exciting from my country.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.