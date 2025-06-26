On Sunday morning October 22 as Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team prepared for their recruitment open morning, they were tasked by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) to reports of a kayaker in distress at Bolberry.
Also called out were Salcombe RNLI, RNLI Lifeguards South Devon, Hope Cove Lifeboat, and Dart RNLI Lifeboat.
With limited information the team split up into two search teams to search from Bolt Head to Bolt Tail.
One team started their search from East Soar and making their way down to Soar Mill Cove, while the other vehicle and team headed to Bolberry to begin searching down towards the Tail.
Thankfully news soon came through that the kayaker was safe and well, and everyone could stand down and return to their respective stations.
