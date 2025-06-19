A painting by world-famous artist Salvador Dali and a work by internationally renowned sculptor Henry Moore are just two of the many stand-out pieces in a major new exhibition at The Box in Plymouth. Forbidden Territories: 100 Years of Surreal Landscapes celebrates 100 years since Surrealism began and is on display until Sunday 7 September.
Forbidden Territories brings together a variety of surrealist works by both British and international artists working across a range of mediums. Organised by The Hepworth Wakefield, it’s the first UK survey to explore the role of landscape in one of the most influential artistic, intellectual and literary movements of the twentieth century. Why not pay it a visit this summer and take a fantastical journey through an array of surrealist landscapes that show how this dynamic and far-reaching movement is still providing people with plenty of inspiration today?
Artists on display include Salvador Dalí, Eileen Agar, Lee Miller and Max Ernst, alongside later Surrealists such as Leonora Carrington, Edith Rimmington and Marion Adnams, and contemporary artists working within the legacy of Surrealism like Helen Marten, Nicolas Party, Wael Shawky and Ro Robertson.
The exhibition is presented in four groupings. ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ shows how some Surrealist artists have and continue to draw on their childhood memories to create their work, while ‘Contested Terrains’ shows how they’ve responded to times of political upheaval and their experiences of conflict.
‘Biomorphic Natures’ features some amazing 3D works while ‘Bodies of Water’ explores ideas of gender identity and sexuality.
With bold use of colour throughout and a combination of historic and current work this exhibition is a feast for the eyes and imagination! In the 2022 European Museum of the Year Awards we were given a Special Commendation. In 2025 they were voted 'Best Arts, Culture and Theatre' venue and 2024 they won Best Family Attraction in the Devon Muddy Awards.
Discover more about it from www.theboxplymouth.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.