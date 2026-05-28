The number of women found sleeping rough in Plymouth has more than doubled following a targeted local investigation, exposing a hidden crisis of homelessness across the city.
A collaborative operation between the local housing charity Path and regional partner organisations identified 85 women sleeping rough over a three-month period from July to September 2025.
The sharp increase came after the city took part in England's first-ever coordinated Women’s Rough Sleeping Census, designed to capture the true scale of female housing insecurity.
Local community groups have quickly rallied to address the sudden spike. Representatives from Women’s Institute (WI) branches across Plymouth and the South Hams gathered in the city centre to declare their solidarity with those affected, staging a demonstration outside Path's prominent "There’s No Place Like Home" mural.
The National WI movement has selected female homelessness as a primary focus for its nationwide campaign this year.
Locally, Devon members backed their commitment with a £400 donation raised during their annual Christmas Service, alongside pledges from multiple branches to adopt Path as their official Charity of the Year again for 2026.
According to charity workers, the census findings have shed light on the stark and frequently concealed realities confronting vulnerable women, many of whom are fleeing severe domestic abuse or surviving in highly insecure, unsafe environments.
Edward Chapman, Fundraising and Engagement Officer at Path, expressed profound gratitude for the grassroots intervention, emphasising that community partnerships are vital to keeping these difficult conversations alive.
"We are really grateful for the support from local WI groups this year," Mr Chapman said, adding that raising awareness is incredibly important. "This support helps us continue vital conversations about the reality of homelessness in our communities."
In December 2025, the UK Government announced a cross-departmental strategy to tackle the homelessness crisis. The National Plan to End Homelessness sets out a three-tier strategy designed to make homelessness “rare, brief and non-recurring.”
The strategy acknowledges that women often experience “hidden homelessness” differently from men and face additional barriers to support, and pledged to create “trauma-informed, safe, and single-sex spaces where required” as well as improve data and recognition of drivers behind women's homelessness.
Path has operated in Plymouth for more than 30 years, providing critical frontline services ranging from rough sleeping outreach and temporary accommodation to highly specialist pathways for individuals navigating severe trauma, mental health challenges, and the criminal justice system.
The charity reportedly supports more than 1,700 individuals across the city annually to find safety, stability, and a place to call home.
According to Plymouth City Council's May 2025 briefing, demand for temporary housing in Plymouth remains high, with about 400 households - including 200 families with children - in temporary accommodation at any given time. It estimates that at least 16% of rough sleepers are women.
Organisers confirmed that the regional census was conducted as part of a wider national research initiative spearheaded by the charity Solace.
Plymouth joined more than 80 local authorities across England in an effort to gather thorough, localised data to reform emergency housing provisions.
The charity's ongoing outreach and women-only accommodation schemes rely heavily on combined statutory funding from Plymouth City Council, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, alongside direct public donations.
Further information can be found at: https://pathdevon.beaconforms.com/form/c2aeeb38
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