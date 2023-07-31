POLICE have said the death of a woman in Kingskerswell yesterday morning was 'unexplained, but not suspicious'.
There is still a heavy police presence in Newton Road this morning, Monday, after yesterday's announcement that two people had been arrested following the discovery by police of a body at a home in the village.
The two people arrested have now been released with no further action being taken.
Policer have put out a new statement this morning with Force Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft, saying: 'Officers attended a property in Kingskerswell at around 4.40am on Sunday, July 30, where the body of a woman was located.
'Following a number of enquiries, the death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.
'Our inquiries remain ongoing to locate and inform the deceased’s next of kin.'.
'Two men from South Devon, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested in connection with the investigation but have since been released with no further action being taken.
'Officers will now carry out inquiries on behalf of HM Coroner.'