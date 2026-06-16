A woman from near Kingsbridge has completed one of the world's toughest endurance challenges and has raised more than £3,300 for charity.
Donna Timmis trekked to Everest Base Camp before running the Everest Marathon between May 14 and June 4, and celebrated her 50th birthday over there.
The event saw participants trek for 12 days through Nepal's Khumbu region to reach Everest Base Camp before tackling the high-altitude race, which starts at 5,385m (17,667ft) above sea level.
Ms Timmis said she was inspired to take part after learning about the marathon and seeing it as "the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance" as she approached a significant milestone birthday.
Despite having run a marathon distance once during the Covid lockdown, she had never competed in an organised race.
She spent 10 months preparing for the challenge, building her fitness and endurance for the demanding Himalayan conditions.
The fundraiser was motivated by her family's experience of bowel cancer. Her mother was diagnosed about a decade ago and successfully treated with surgery and chemo-radiotherapy.
She remains cancer-free and celebrated her 70th birthday in 2025.
However, Ms Timmis's stepfather died around a month after being diagnosed with bowel cancer that had already spread.
She said experiencing both outcomes highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, treatment, support services and research.
Speaking about the marathon, Ms Timmis said that although the route is technically downhill, the race remained "extremely challenging" because of the altitude, technical terrain and numerous uphill sections.
She described crossing the finish line as a "full-circle moment", adding that it was hard to believe she had run from Everest Base Camp in a single day after spending 12 days trekking there.
“It was brutal. You truly appreciate the challenge when you realise the final 10km has a seven-hour cut-off,” she said. “However, crossing the finish line, seeing my new friends and cheering the other runners home felt like a full-circle moment for all of us.”
Ms Timmis’s JustGiving page remains open at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/big50-everest-marathon
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