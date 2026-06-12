Ashton Stanley, who is currently studying Level 2 Travel and Tourism at Exeter College, has embarked on a challenge to complete 3,000 push-ups during June, aiming to raise both awareness and funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.
The fundraiser requires Ashton to complete 100 push-ups every day throughout the month – a challenge he says reflects the resilience and determination shown by young people undergoing cancer treatment.
An active young man who enjoys sport and regular gym sessions, Ashton wanted to combine his passion for fitness with a cause that could make a real difference.
"I've always wanted to help people in need, and combining it with fitness felt like a great way to turn personal effort into something meaningful," he said.
Ashton chose to support Teenage Cancer Trust because it is the only UK charity dedicated solely to supporting young people aged between 13 and 24 who are facing cancer.
"This age group often falls between the gaps because care is usually designed for children or older adults," he explained. "Every penny raised helps make sure no young person has to go through cancer alone."
Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialised nurses, youth support workers and dedicated hospital units across the NHS, ensuring young people receive age-appropriate care during treatment.
The charity also campaigns to improve cancer services and gives young people a voice on issues including diagnosis, mental health and access to clinical trials.
Although Ashton does not have a direct connection to the charity's work, he said he understands how difficult serious illness can be and wanted to support an organisation that changes lives.
"The challenge takes commitment and consistency,” he explained, “and that felt right because it mirrors the strength and determination these young people have to show every day."
Ashton originally set a target of £250 but has already raised over £400, with donations still coming in.
"The response has been absolutely brilliant," he said. "Friends and family have been very supportive, and people across the local area have got involved too. I've received lots of donations, encouraging messages and shares on social media."
At the time of writing, Ashton had completed more than his intended 100 push-ups per day, and is well on track to reach his 3,000 target by the end of the month.
"Some days are harder than others, especially when I'm tired or busy with college work," he admitted. "But I just remind myself why I started, and that keeps me going."
Ashton is hoping his fundraiser will raise more than just money for the charity.
“I also want to raise awareness because a lot of people do not realise how many young people are diagnosed with cancer each year,” he said. “I hope to show that anyone can take on a simple challenge and make a big difference.
"Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real difference," he added. "And if someone can't donate, simply sharing the story helps raise awareness and lets more people know about the work Teenage Cancer Trust does."
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