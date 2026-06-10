Prawle Fair has raised more than £10,000 for local charities and community organisations after organisers hailed this year's event as the most successful in its history.
Funds raised will be shared between, the Chivelstone Parish Community Hall, The Coleridge Bus, Chivelstone Parish Church, East Prawle Cricket Club
NCI Prawle Point, Start Circle of Friends with an extra donation to the Rotary Club and a massive thank you for all of their help.
Highlights included the Guess the Weight of the Bull competition.
The annual event got underway at 12.30pm with the traditional Raising of the Glove, the signal that Prawle Fair was officially underway.
From that moment on the field came alive with the sights, sounds and laughter of a proper village fête.
It wasn’t at the village green this year as they ran out of space on the green, so moved to the cricket pitch .
John Tucker and his family brought over Bruce the Bull.
The winner was Fred Wolf guessing a whopping 1035kgs.
There was live music from singer and guitarist Tom Beattie, food and drink and a tea tent.
Local farmers brought some animals along for the day with pigs, sheep and a Devon Red.
Some of the farmers are also bought some old tractors.
There was also sheep sheering by the Kingsbridge Young Farmers.
Local memories of Prawle Fair stretch back well over a century, preserved through stories passed down by villagers.
Among those who recalled the fair in its earlier days were John Francis Tucker and his sister Winfred Margaret Easterbrook, born in 1912.
They spoke vividly of a time when Prawle Fair was a major event in the local calendar, drawing people from miles around.
A spokesperson said: ”What a fantastic fair it was.
“Thank you to everyone who helped, donated and visited our wonderful village fair.
“It truly was a brilliant day.”
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