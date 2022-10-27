Woman found guilty of murdering “headless” victim
The woman accused of murdering her friend and dumping her headless body in woods near Salcombe has been found guilty.
The Old Bailey jury took seven hours to find alternative therapist Jemma Mitchell, of Brent in London, guilty of killing her friend.
Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was hit over the head at her home in London in June last year.
Her body was dumped in the woods two weeks later.
Thirty-eight-year-old Mitchell planned to murder the divorcee to inherit most of her estate worth more than £700,000.
She plotted the deed after Ms Chong, known as Deborah, changed her mind about giving Mitchell money to repair her house. Instead she forged a will claiming that 95 per cent of Ms Chong’s estate had been left to her.
Mitchell was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court tomorrow.
