Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was left seriously injured in a collision in Paignton.
Emergency services were called around 11.10am on Friday 3 November after a silver Hyundai i10 was in collision with a man on Victoria Street, near the junction with Torbay Road.
The man in his 60s from Paignton sustained serious injuries was taken to Torbay District Hospital.
The road was closed for about four hours while police investigated the scene and the vehicle was removed.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.
Witnesses can report information online or telephone 101, quoting log 290 of 03/11/23.