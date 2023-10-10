He’s only gone and done it again. Jamie Rogers, his partner, Claire, and the team at Twenty-seven in Kingsbridge have won the Food Drink Devon award forBest Fine Dining Restaurantfor the second year running.
This time - as part of the team catering for 350 guests at the event, held at Sandy Park in Exeter - Jamie had to be pulled out of the kitchen to accept his award. He was understandably delighted when the judges said, ‘his passion for food and local produce is clear to see’.
Responsible for the delectable dessert course on the night, Jamie served up a Salcombe Dairy chocolate delice, dulce de leche, Calancombe Wines cassis parfait, and Caramacsauce to draw the superb meal to a close. The evening’s canapés and three-course dinner were created by Craig Beecham, head chef at Sandy Park, Matt Mason, chef director at Winslade Manor, and Jamie.
The next awards that Jamie is setting his sights on are the Taste of the West awards also being held at Sandy Park in November, where they are also finalists for best fine dining restaurant.
Having received two AA rosettes, awarded the first time they became eligible, and Michelin recognition with a Plate awarded in 2021 but no star … yet … it surely can’t be long before those particular judges give him the accolade he would love. With or without a Michelin star though, Jamie’s passion is to serve his customers food that makes them almost weep with pleasure. You only need to look at the hundreds of reviews singing his praises on the various food review sites to realise that Twenty-seven in Devon is certainly a restaurant worth a visit and one that bears repeating – over and over again.
Jamie said of the award, ‘It’s fantastic to be staying relevant to customers in these unpredictable times in hospitality … these awards are great motivation and they let you forget about the difficulties we all face for the night, so we can’t wait until the next ones.’ Commenting on the awards, Chair of Food Drink Devon, Greg Parsons, said: “Devon has a fantastic food and drink scene, one of the best to be found anywhere in this country. Our aim with the awards is not to measure one against the other, but to identify products and destinations that we are proud to present as Devon’s finest.”
Twenty-seven is based on Mill Street in Kingsbridge and is open from Tuesday to Saturday each week. 01548 288847 or book via their website www.27devon.co.uk