Former Devon and Cornwall Police Sergeant Tim Perrin has been dismissed from the force without notice following a two-day misconduct hearing in Torquay. The panel concluded that Perrin had intentionally submitted misleading information in an effort to avoid a speeding penalty - an act deemed a serious breach of professional standards.
Perrin, who had served for two decades with an otherwise unblemished record, was captured driving at 48mph in a 30mph zone at 5:53am on 19 August 2023. He had chosen to drive his private vehicle to Plymouth Custody Centre for a scheduled shift, rather than use a police pool vehicle, which he believed would be unavailable at short notice.
In late August, Perrin received a notice of intended prosecution for the speeding offence. In response, he submitted a formal appeal claiming the vehicle was being used for police purposes and therefore should be exempt under the Road Traffic Act. This claim came despite earlier conversations with his Inspector and Chief Inspector, whom reportedly advised that no exemption applied.
The panel examined six key points raised. Three were linked to misleading terminology, the omission of prior discussions with senior officers, a claim that his private car was covered by business insurance, and an assertion that he was responding to a ‘call for assistance’ at the time of the speeding offence.
Perrin argued that the language used in the appeal was standard “police talk” and would have been interpreted as such by those handling the case. However, the panel found the wording to be deliberately misleading and concluded that it amounted to an intentional attempt to deceive.
The claim that the vehicle was covered by business insurance was treated more leniently. The panel accepted it may have stemmed from a genuine misunderstanding during the renewal process, rather than being a deliberate falsehood.
The most serious concern arose from Perrin’s statement about responding to a call for assistance. He claimed he had received the alert, possibly over police radio, on the morning in question. However, Airwave data showed with a high degree of certainty that his police radio was not switched on at any point during August 2023. No supporting evidence from other officers was provided. As such, the panel concluded this claim was knowingly untrue and constituted deliberate dishonesty.
While Perrin’s prior record and years of service were acknowledged, the panel emphasised that police officers are expected to uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity. Misconduct of this nature, particularly when motivated by personal gain, significantly undermines public trust.
The decision to dismiss Perrin without notice reflects both the severity of the breaches and the importance of accountability within the police service. The panel concluded that any officer found to have deliberately misled authorities - even in a matter as seemingly minor as a speeding notice - cannot remain in a role that depends fundamentally on public confidence and ethical conduct.
While the panel was clear in its ruling, questions remain about whether a single lapse should override two decades of otherwise unblemished service. Should a moment of poor judgment result in career-ending consequences, or is the bar for police integrity rightly uncompromising?
