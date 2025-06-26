Kingsbridge and District Churches Gathering have organised a Bible Weekend for the autumn.
The event between Friday October 17 and Sunday October 19 is on the theme of Lessons from Jesus’ closest disciples.
It will be hosted by the Anglican Bishop of Plymouth the Rev James Grier and his wife the Curate and tutor at St Mellitus College the Rev Dr Liz Grier.
The couple have two sons and two cats.
James will be looking at three of Jesus’ closest disciples: Andrew, Mary and Peter and the lessons we can learn from his discipleship while Liz will preach on Sunday and also look at the life of Thomas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.