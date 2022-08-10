Whirlwind causes chaos at Loddiswell event

Spinning at breakneck speed it lifted two gazebos high into the air and deposited them inside the play area. As is passed the Tombola stall, money was carried spinning up into the sky. Some landed in the playing field and was quickly gathered up. The rest disappeared with the whirlwind to somewhere yet to be discovered. Some notes where found around the village, but organisers believe about £200 is still missing. Luckily no-one was hurt.