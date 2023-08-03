Hooray for summer and quality time spent together while school’s out!
Devon’s Top Attractions cater for all ages, abilities and tastes, young and old, families and couples who can all enjoy a fun-packed day out at any of the 40 top locations across the county.
These award-winning attractions also offer great value for money and sometimes free added entertainment included in a visit.
Every attraction is annually inspected, and quality assured to offer the best visitor experience.
Devon has some top class attractions close to home in Torbay, Exeter and South Devon so no journey will be too long.
Torbay boasts Kents Cavern – one of Europe’s top prehistoric Stone Age caves with an extensive labyrinth of spectacular and easily accessible caverns.
Step into the Stone Age! An all-weather attraction and the warmest cave in Britain. Babbacombe Model Village is set in 4.5 acres of immaculate gardens.
Lose yourself in the world of thousands of miniature buildings, people and vehicles in a wide variety of scenes, some of which are animated with a touch of English humour.
Wander back in time at Bygones, starting towards the end of Queen Victoria’s reign.
Visit the authentic life size Victorian Street overflowing with original items. Smell the treats of the Sweetshop and see the Blacksmith hard at work.
Three floors of history in one magnificent building. Torre Abbey is Torbay’s most historic building, an ancient scheduled monument dating back to 1196 and set within 18 acres of garden and parkland – it’s been welcoming visitors for over 800 years.
In and around Exeter you can enjoy a trip to RAMM (Royal Albert Memorial Museum) and see what life in Exeter and Devon was like from prehistoric times to the present at this award-winning museum.
The galleries showcase a stunning array of world-class collections and there’s a busy programme of exhibitions, activities and events.
Powderham Castle is a unique place with centuries of stories set in a beautiful deer park on the banks of the River Exe. It first opened to visitors in 1959 and since then has welcomed over a million people who have learned all about the castle’s 600 years of history and heritage.
Just outside Exeter is Crealy Theme Park and Resort, the ultimate family day out, with over 60 rides and attractions with the option to camp/glamp or stay in a hot tub luxury lodge!
Not just rides, attractions and animals, there’s an enormous undercover play area and outdoor adventure areas to explore including Sootyland which opened last year.
In South Devon a trip to South Devon Railway is a must.
The seven-mile steam railway runs between Buckfastleigh and Totnes, a branch line of the former Great Western Railway. Climb aboard a steam or diesel engine and sit back!
The line passes through some of Devon’s most attractive countryside running next to the River Dart for much of the journey.
Be inspired for your next fun packed Devon day out. Find what’s on, book tickets and online discounts all on www.devonstopattractions.co.uk