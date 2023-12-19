Whether we’ve been naughty or nice, Santa doesn’t always get it right with the presents he leaves under the tree, but Barnardo’s will be happy to take any unwanted gifts off your hands.
The children’s charity is asking people to drop off their unsuitable gifts at their fundraising shop at Glanvilles Mill Shopping Centre in Ivybridge so they can be sold to fund the charity’s work with families in need of support.
The charity has shops across the South West which raise money for a wide range of services helping children with disabilities and those who have suffered abuse or need help with poor mental health.
The charity also supports young people at risk of exploitation and gang crime as well as care leavers and children who have caring responsibilities for parents, grandparents or siblings. Much of its work is supporting those who are struggling with the challenges of family life.
This year’s appeal for donations is even more urgent as families struggle to cope with the continuing cost of living crisis. The charity has supported families across the UK with food and heating, clothing, beds and and other essentials. A Barnardo’s survey recently revealed that 11 per cent of children don’t have a proper bed.
Sharon Goswami, head of retail operations at Barnardo’s, said:
“I think we can all safely say we’ve received a gift at Christmas that’s not suitable or we quite simply don’t want. We can turn that into a positive.
“By donating any unsuitable Christmas presents to our shops you will not only be repurposing an item you may not have used, but also helping families in the South Hams who are struggling most.
“The money we raise through Barnardo’s stores and our online shop not only supports our services but allows us to provide food parcels or supermarket vouchers to those who desperately need them as well as energy vouchers to heat families’ homes over the winter months.
“Every year Barnardo’s works to turn around the lives of more than 373,000 children, young people and their families through 811 projects across the UK. Every penny raised plays a vital part in ensuring we continue to support these children,” added Ms Goswami.
Shoppers can buy quality clothes, household goods, books, toys as well as accessories and collectibles at Barnardo’s shops.