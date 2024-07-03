All Saints Church, West Alvington held its annual church fete recently in the beautiful grounds of Bowringsleigh
The land was lent by kind permission of Victoria and Magnus Goodlad.
The sun was shining, but not too hot, and the crowds flocked to the venue, as the new Priest, Reverend Jax Tilbury, officially opened proceedings.
People enjoyed delicious cream teas on the terrace, entered the Grand Raffle, participated in the many sideshows including the Wheel of Fortune, Pimms raffle, the Bottle Tombola, the Grid and Hamper draws.
Children had great fun trying to hook three ducks.
Ice creams were eaten and the bric-a-brac stall was very active.
Churchwarden and Fete Organiser Keith Steer said: “It truly was a perfect day and the funds raised reached an all-time record of £3,075, for the benefit of our beautiful church. “Thanks to everyone attending”.