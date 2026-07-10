Devon & Cornwall Police has outlined the safeguarding measures used when someone with parental responsibility is investigated for offences involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
A Freedom of Information request asked how the force protects children from potential future harm when a parent or guardian is suspected of a CSAM offence, where the child is not believed to be a direct victim of abuse within the family.
The force said its data systems record whether a person being investigated for a CSAM-related offence has parental responsibility for a child.
It said that where children are recorded as living at an address subject to a search warrant, officers plan accordingly, with arrests carried out in a "very low-key" manner where appropriate.
The force said two safeguarding officers are also deployed to support children and partners at the address.
Where a search takes place at a family home, the non-suspect parent or guardian can be provided with the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Family Pack in both physical and digital formats.
The force said the pack includes information about support organisations, including the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, Stop It Now, Parents Protect, Acts Fast, Safer Lives, Samaritans, StopSO, Childline and the NSPCC.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers would make a safeguarding referral to social services before starting a CSAM investigation if they know an individual has regular unsupervised access to a child.
The force also said social services would receive updates where a safeguarding referral had been made, including if a suspect was remanded, bailed with restrictions on contact with children, charged following CPS authorisation, or if an investigation concluded with no further police action.
The force said updates would also be provided to a non-suspect parent or guardian where a suspect shared a home with a child and a search warrant had taken place.
It added that where a suspect has established unsupervised contact arrangements with a child living elsewhere, police would directly contact the child's primary guardian in the circumstances outlined in the FOI response.
The FOI response also looked at what happens after a person is convicted of a CSAM offence.
Devon and Cornwall Police said its systems record whether a convicted offender has parental responsibility for a child, and sex offender managers notify social services when an offender initially registers as a sex offender.
Further updates, including where there are concerns about increased risky behaviour, breaches of requirements or changes following a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
The force said sex offender managers would update a child's primary guardian if an individual who regularly sees the child becomes a registered sex offender, with other circumstances assessed depending on the nature of the risk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.