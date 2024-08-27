The Cordelia Came Centennial Memorial Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner up: Mark Boon, The George Edwards Memorial Cup: Winner: Tim Smith, The Will Norsworthy Memorial Cup: Winner: Terry Reeves, The Kinsman Cup: Mark Boon, Runner up: Elizabeth Hannaford, The AB Perpetual Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner up: Daine Rogers & Elizabelth Hannaford, The Cottagers Dahlia Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner Up: Terry Reeves, The Frank Gloyn Memorial Cup: Winner: Mike Hine, Runner up: Tim Smith, The George Rhymes Memorial Cup: Winner: Mike Hine, The Fred Baker Cup: Winner: Mike Hine, The Open Flower Cup: Winner: Bob Gould, Runner up: Sheila Hine, The Colonel Cowley Cup: Winner: Norman Veitch, Runner up: Bob Gould, The Den Cole Memorial Cup: Winner: Norman Veitch, The Mary Dickson Memorial Cup: Winner: Bob Gould, The YOR Cup: Winner: Bob Gould, The Dawson Cup: Winner: Linsay Johns Runner up: Jackie Case, The Preserves Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner up: Sheila Hine, Cookery Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Diane Rogers, Mrs Came’s Special: Winner: Keith Steer, The Beryl Brooking Memorial Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Handicrafts Cup: Winner: Harriet Brooks- Brownlie, Runner up: Alyson Smith, Photography Trophy: Winner: James Norsworthy, Runner up: Keith Steer, Burgoyne cup for parsleys: Winner: Mike Hine, Hobby Cup: Winner Jeanne Hudson, Painting Cup: Winner: Jacky Walter, Brooking Cups for Onions: Mike Hine, Mixed Dahlia: Terry Reeves, Junior Cups Alfie Davies, Ezra Johns and Ella-Rose Rowell, Best Junior Cup: Ella-Rose Rowell.