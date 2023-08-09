Parents and children in Wembury are being told that the A frame climber has been closed off with Heras fencing and is out of use, due to faults being picked up with it on a safety inspection.
Due to the nature of the faults and the costs to repair them, Wembury Parish Council will be deciding what the long term future of the equipment will be when they meet in September.
In the meantime the council asks that no one attempts to move, take down or climb over the fencing surrounding the piece of equipment.
They warn that the council will not be held responsible for any injuries sustained either on the fencing or by using the piece of equipment.