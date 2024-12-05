The much-anticipated Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas 2024 event has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions over the weekend. Organisers announced the difficult decision after consulting with their safety officer and partners, prioritising the well-being of attendees, stallholders, and volunteers.
In a statement, organisers said: “The outdoor nature of the event leaves us with no viable alternative. We understand how much this cherished tradition means to everyone and sincerely apologise for any disappointment caused.”
The cancellation affects all planned activities, including the Fore Street stalls, the ice rink, and Father Christmas at Activities 115. Unfortunately, the event cannot be rescheduled this year, but planning for the 2025 celebration will commence in the New Year.
Despite the setback, local chef Jamie Rogers of 27 has found a way to continue with the festivities.
Jamie had already started preparing food for the weekend and has now generously offered 15 tables to non-food vendors displaced by the cancellation free of charge.
Jamie said: "We had already started smoking the meat and preparing the food for the weekend before the cancellation. After hearing the news, we decided to see if we could help other vendors in any way by offering access to 15 tables inside the restaurant free of charge."
The tables will be available free of charge until 4pm.
Any unsold food from Saturday will be donated to the Kingsbridge Food Bank, ensuring it benefits those in need.