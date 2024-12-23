Three regeneration projects said to be key to Plymouth’s National Marine Park will be in full swing next year.
Work on the art deco Tinside Lido, which is currently clothed in scaffolding, will be completed in time for the summer; the enhancement of the Mount Batten Centre, new pontoon and access paths to the seventeenth-century tower begins shortly; but changes at Mount Edgcumbe Garden Battery will have to wait until bats move out in the summer. After that, its brick vaulted ceiling will be visible, and new interpretation boards, seating and landscaping will be provided.
The projects are part of a waterfront regeneration plan to improve access to the UK’s first national marine park at Plymouth Sound.
The city council wants to connect residents to the sea and make them ‘marine citizens and has received nearly £12 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help do so.
In this first year of a five-year funding programme, hundreds of residents and children have been involved in activities in and on the water, including swimming, diving, sailing and snorkelling. Volunteers have been involved in cleaning out the Tinside pool and beach cleaners.
Giving an update on the park to the council’s natural Infrastructure and growth scrutiny panel, council leader Tudor Evans (Lab, Ham) said Plymouth is known for “hiding its light under a bushel and then hiding the bushel” but these heritage features will become “destinations in their own right”.
He continued: “We have a Norman tower in Plymouth and that is Mount Batten. Everyone knows I am from Wales, and if this was in Wales there would already be multi-coloured lights and loudspeakers off it.
“We are going to make something of it, it’s one of our best heritage features and we are going to rename the Mount Batten Centre, making more of what it is and what it could be.”
A new ground floor café with outdoor seating and new changing facilities have been designed to meet both Sport England and Changing Places standards.
Cllr Evans said many people had stood on Mount Edgcumbe Garden Battery but very few had been in it, but that will change soon. “The vaulted ceiling is brilliant; it will be like visit an amazing castle,” he told councillors.
The refurbishment of the first floor and terrace at Tinside Lido will create a multi-purpose event space with panoramic views.
The next year will bring a focus on digital aspects of the park.
A project called Little Rays of Hope hones in on the lives of rays and skate living off Plymouth. It is one of the first initiatives in the park’s ‘nature boost’ programme, which aims to inspire people to care about protecting the environment.
Nearly 1,000 pupils have so far been involved in ‘sea in our schools’ which aims to develop a life-long love of the sea and an interest in careers in marine industries.
Seven coastal rangers are employed by the marine park, which covers Ernesettle and Firestone Bay as well as The Hoe and Barbican. Three additional areas will be added in future.