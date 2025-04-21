There’s good news for South West Water customers in the PL6, PL19 and PL20 areas (in an around Roborough, Woolwell, Tavistock and Yelverton).
Water supplies are being progressively restored.
South West Water texted customers saying: ‘We are pleased to confirm that the burst water main affecting customers in PL6, PL19 and PL20 has now been fixed.’
The water collection stations at the George Park and Ride, Bere Alston Bowling Club, and Knightstone Tearooms, Crapstone, Yelverton will continue in operation until the problem is fully resolved.
Compensation will be paid to affected customers with details being made available over the next few days.
Rebecca Smith MP posting on Facebook said: ‘I realise how inconvenient today has been to thousands of South West Devon constituents but I am pleased to have just received an update from South West Water about a restoration of service and compensation. Please do keep in touch with me if you have any further issues by email - [email protected] ‘