Large parts of Dartmouth have been without water since first thing this morning.
South West Water teams are trying to resolve the problem.
In a statement the company said: “
“We are aware that some customers in Dartmouth are without water this morning, and our teams are on site urgently investigating. We are delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers and to those customers requesting it. We will keep everyone updated via our website and social media channels, and would like to thank customers for their patience while we resolve this as quickly as possible.”