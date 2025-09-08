SOUTH West Water has been issued a court summons following an outbreak of a parasite in a Devon town.
The Drinking Water Inspectorate announced the summons had been issued following an investigation into the Brixham outbreak of 2024.
The case will be heard on October 2 at Exeter Magistrates' Court.
More than 100 cases of cryptosporidiosis, which caused sickness and diarrhoea, were linked to the Brixham outbreak.
Marcus Rink, Chief Inspector of the Drinking Water Inspectorate, said: ‘The Brixham incident was serious with significant impact on the public and the wider community.
‘Accordingly, I consider it appropriate to pass the matter to the court to consider the evidence in the public interest’.
The summons had been issued to the company for prosecution for potential offences under the Water Industry Act 1991.
In a statement, South West Water said: ‘We take this incident extremely seriously, and we will continue to engage fully in response to these legal proceedings.
‘In the meantime, our focus remains on delivering clean, safe, drinking water to our two million customers across Cornwall, Devon, and the Isles of Scilly’.
