A COUNTYWIDE ban on student smartphone use during the school day from the start of the next academic year in September 2026 has moved a step closer after elected representatives on Devon County Council (DCC) overwhelmingly endorsed the principle.
The motion, put forward at Full Council on Thursday, September 4 by Councillor Graham Bell, sought to reflect ‘the administration’s commitment to putting children’s wellbeing first’, with the aim of ensuring that nearly 40,000 pupils in Devon’s maintained schools are better protected from digital distraction, isolation, and harm.
Councillors raised concerns that smartphones are a growing source of distraction which leads to a number of issues including bullying, sleep disruption, and anxiety.
DCC will support the Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC) campaign and will aim to carry out a consultation before the start of the spring term with results being analysed by February 2026.
Councillor Graham Bell, County Councillor for Braunton Rural, said: ‘This motion reflects our duty as councillors to protect children’s wellbeing.
‘Teachers are teachers, they are not referees of TikTok, nor shields against the dangerous misogyny of internet influencers.
‘Banning mobile phones in schools is achievable, cost effective, Ofsted-approved and improves educational outcomes.
‘While research on this matter is in its infancy, there is enough peer review to consider.
‘Smartphones are not the only distraction on a school child’s mind but they are a persistent negative distraction that we can do something about.
‘Acting now allows us to open this conversation across the county.
‘Schools, parents, governors, support groups and pupils must be given the chance to help shape this policy.
‘This is about building consensus and trust so that when September 2026 arrives every school is ready, every parent understands and every child knows where they stand’.
Devon County Council Leader Councillor Julian Brazil, who also has responsibility for education, said: ‘I am very pleased that the County Council is taking a lead on smartphones and the damage they can do to our young people.
‘It is right that we do this, and this is the first step on understanding the dangers of smartphones’.
While the Council does not have the authority to mandate policy implementation, it will actively encourage and support all schools—maintained, academies, and independent—in developing and embedding mobile phone policies that align with the Department for Education’s expectations and promote a safe, focused, and inclusive learning environment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.