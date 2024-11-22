THE next storm which looks set to batter Devon has been named as Storm Bert by the Met Office, with rain and strong winds forecast for the county this weekend.
The Met Office has issued Yellow Weather Warning for rain from 6am on Saturday morning until 11.45pm on Sunday.
There is also Yellow Weather Warning for strong winds from 3pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.
Rainfall of up to 120mm is expected over Dartmoor through the weekend and from 10mm to 40mm across the rest of the county.
Gusts may reach up to 70mph on the coast and other exposed areas and up to 60mph in some places inland.
Over the period it is expected that Devon will see 14 flood alerts and 10-12 flood warnings with South Dartmoor and East Devon particularly affected.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be impacted during the storm. There may also be hazards with flying debris, while beach material could be washed onto coastal roads.
Additionally, there will also be a flood alert for the South Devon Coastal area to cover the morning high tide.
Highways teams including tree surgeons will be on standby.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highways Management, said: “As with previous storms there is chance that Storm Bert will cause disruption to travel.
“We know how storms impact our roads and there will be a possibility of surface water flooding and debris on the roads so please drive according to conditions and be aware that you may come across unexpected hazards.
“There are a lot of leaves still in the trees and the wind is likely to bring much of that down. That could lead to blocked drains and gullies and affect road drainage.
“We will have teams on standby to react to issues as they arise, and we will be working closely with Town and Parish wardens to alert us to blocked drains and even undertake minor leaf clearance where possible and safe to do so but we also welcome any support from local residents.”
Devon County Council is reminding people of the following advice:
• Be alert to fallen trees and branches, particularly on minor roads where they may not have been reported;
• Consider if your journey is essential and be alert to weather warnings;
• Allow additional time for your journey, never drive through floodwater or swollen flowing water, you don’t know how deep it is. Find an alternative route;
• Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front and leave plenty of room if you’re overtaking;
• Drive with care and according to the conditions.
• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions.
For more information and travel advice visit DCC’s winter travel webpages or for updates follow @DevonAlert on Twitter (X) and Facebook.