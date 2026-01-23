Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a warning over counterfeit £20 notes circulating at various businesses in and around Totnes.

Customers are urged to thoroughly examine notes and inform staff if they suspect a fake.

According to Bank of England, all notes can be checked using the same two security features.

Check for inconsistencies in the holographic images - an authentic note will show the written value of the note and the word ‘Pounds’.

The second method is using the see-through window. By looking at the metallic image over the window, the foil should be gold and blue for a £20 note.

There will also be a second, smaller window in the bottom corner.

If you have any information please phone 101 or make contact via the Devon & Cornwall Police website.