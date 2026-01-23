Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in Brixham.
Officers were called at around 3.40pm to Brewery Lane on Wednesday, January 21, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an articulated lorry.
The pedestrian, a local woman in her 60s, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Anyone with relevant information or dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the police via our website or by calling 101, quoting log number 472 (21/01/26) or occurrence 50260017218.
