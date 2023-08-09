Prickles in a Pickle volunteer Sally Mutton (AKA “Daisy”) at the hedgehog hospital is taking part in the Edinburgh Kilt Walk on Sunday September 17 2023.
Sally and her little sister Karen Norris will be walking 21 miles which will be a massive challenge for her as she explains: “I have struggled with menopausal syndrome for the last five years including exhaustion and weight gain.
‘‘Thanks to an amazing well woman doctor I am now getting sorted and want to celebrate by having a go at this walk in Edinburgh. Having struggled just to climb the front steps, 21 miles is going to be a challenge so all donations will be gratefully received and will spur me on.”
Kiltwalk is Scotland’s largest mass participation walking event with over 120,000 people taking part since 2016.
The kind-hearted Kiltwalk community have taken big strides for charities close to their hearts and managed to raise £24.6m to date.
The trustees include Judy Murray OBE.
The ladies will be taking part in the longest option The Big Stride although shorter options are available with the Big Stroll at 14 miles and the Wee Wander between 3 and 5 miles.
Karen has been practicing with her husband Steve and dog Tess and managed 15 miles recently.