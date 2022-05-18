Volunteers handing out visitor guides

Volunteers at Dartmouth Visitor Centre have been busy handing out free copies of the town’s official visitor guide.

Manager Theresa Gunn said: “We’ve had so many local people and visitors coming in for the new guide and lots more from out of town who’ve sent self-addressed envelopes for us to post them out. It’s really a popular item in town.

“It’s bursting with information about where to go, places to see, dining out, local attractions, entertainment and generally what to do and experience in Dartmouth.”