Visitors face a longer walk to top local attractions
VISITORS face a longer walk to Totnes Steam Railway’s station and the rare breeds farm this month as Network Rail carries out repairs to the main line bridge.
Currently, both attractions are accessed at Totnes via the foot and cycle paths which pass below the main railway line alongside the River Dart, and which link the town with the steam railway station and beyond.
However, the section beneath the main line bridge has been closed while Network Rail engineers carry out essential maintenance. Work is expected to finish on September 1.
South Devon Railway general manager Ernest Elsworth-Wilson said: “The diversionary route to the railway and Rare Breeds Farm is about 900 metres long, about twice the length of the usual path and takes about 20 minutes to walk.
“It is mainly flat and has step free access throughout. It’s very easy to navigate, but just takes a little longer.
“We are rather disappointed that we had so little notice that these works were going to take place and were surprised when we were told. We do apologise to our customers if they are in any way inconvenienced.”
Sam Adams, owner of Totnes Rare Breeds Farm said: “We are very hopeful that this won’t impact on our visitor numbers.
“Fortunately, it’s still easy to reach us from the town and station, it just takes a few minutes longer.
“We have a lovely café so you can always enjoy a cup of tea or a cold drink when you get to us.”
The attractions are posting signs along the route to guide visitors between Totnes station and the steam railway and farm.
South Devon Railway urges its customers to allow enough time to catch their train.
Access via Buckfastleigh station is unaffected.
